Mahesh Babu to produce a web series soon?

According to sources, Deva Katta will be directing this web series which is touted to be a political thriller.

Flix Entertainment

Mahesh Babu’s production house, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment, or GMB Entertainment, will soon be venturing into the digital space, according to sources. Reports are that a web series is on cards and it will be bankrolled by GMB in association with Amazon Prime.

Deva Katta will be directing this web series which is touted to be a political thriller. The director is ready with the script and is in the process of signing up the actors, say sources in the know.

GMB Entertainments, has produced Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, and Sarileru Neekevvaru so far and all these films starred Mahesh Babu as the lead actor. He is currently making a film titled Major, which has Adivi Sesh playing the title role.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks in Major. Mahesh Babu is making his debut as a producer with this project and is bankrolling it under his banner GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Sashi Kiran Tikka has been roped in as the director. According to the latest buzz, Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play an important role in this flick. The shooting of the upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual is progressing with the filmmakers aiming for its release later this year.

In the meantime, Deva Katta is also getting ready to helm a feature film that will have Sai Dharam Tej and Nivetha Pethuraj as the lead pair. This film will be produced by Bhagawan and Pulla Rao. The groundwork for it is on and the shooting is expected to commence in April or May this year. The official pooja happened recently in Hyderabad with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan gracing the occasion.