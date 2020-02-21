Mahesh Babu playing extended cameo in ‘F3’?

Talks are on and an official announcement will be made once the star agrees to join the star cast.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s last outing at the theatres was Sarileru Neekevvaru which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in it with veteran actor Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Adhi Pinisetty and producer Bandla Ganesh in the star cast as well. Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture.

Following this film’s massive success, Anil Ravipudi is busy directing F3, the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun and Frustration. Venkatesh and Varun Tej, who played the lead roles in F2 have been retained for the sequel as well and the director is in the process of roping in another actor to join the star.

According to the latest reports about F3, we hear that Mahesh Babu may be playing an extended cameo in it. Reports are that it is a very meaty role and Anil Ravipudi is set on roping in the star for it. Sources told Deccan Chronicle, “Mahesh Babu will appear in the second half and the length of his role will be nearly half-an-hour. Mahesh needs to allot just 30 days for this film shoot.”

It may be noted that F2: Fun and Frustration had Tammannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads. Sameer Reddy had cranked the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju was in charge of the editing. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and turned out to be a mega grosser with the figures reaching Rs 120 crore.

