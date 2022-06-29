Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates

Mahesh Babu, who is on vacation in the US with his family, shared the picture of the three on social media.

Flix Cinema

Telugu star Mahesh Babu met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the US. Bill Gates, Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, posed for a picture together. The 'Maharshi' actor posted the picture of himself and his wife Namrata with Bill Gates, on his social media profile with the caption, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seenâ€¦ and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

Mahesh Babu is currently on vacation in the United States. His wife and kids have been showing off pictures from their trip over the last few days. Mahesh Babu's recent pictures from the vacation, have been trending on social media platforms for a while now.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu just scored a super hit with the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and will next be directed by Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo fame Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.

Recently, he shared a picture of him and Namrata on a New York street. He had captioned it, "Summer nights... city lights! Life in NYC." Post his blockbuster hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh has dedicated all of his dates to his family vacation. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata wowed audiences in theatres and was made available on Prime Video from June 23. Parasuram Petla directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which Nadiya, Naga Babu, Samuthirakani, Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and others played prominent roles. For this film, Thaman composed catchy music.

After concluding his US vacation, Mahesh Babbu will head back to Hyderabad, where he is expected to start working on Trivikram's upcoming film. Actor Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu. Mahesh will also act with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in the near future.