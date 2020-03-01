Mahesh Babu instead of Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya'?

According to sources, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Looks like Mahesh Babu will appearing in a cameo in megastar Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film titled Acharya. Earlier, it was reported that Chiru’s son and the producer of the film would be playing the role but due to his busy schedule associated with SS Rajamouli’s RRR he could not take up the role and director Koratala Siva decided to get Mahesh Babu on board.

According to the Indian Express, Ram Charan was supposed to play a naxalite in Acharya but with Mahesh Babu brought in, the director decided to change the character to that of a student leader. Though it is a cameo, it will be a very meaty role and Mahesh Babu is likely to have Pooja Hegde playing his love interest. Talks have been initiated with Pooja and an official announcement is expected to be made soon. Incidentally, Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde had shared the screen space in Maharshi earlier.

Trisha plays the female lead in this flick and will be seen paired opposite the megastar. There are reports doing rounds in the Telugu film industry that Mohan Babu has been approached to play the baddie in this entertainer but the filmmakers have quashed it as mere rumors. Sources close to the team say that the actor has not been approached to play the role and an official announcement on who bagged the role will be made after the deal is sealed.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter and was a huge hit. It had the mega star playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. Sye Raa was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crores.