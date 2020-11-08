Mahesh Babu gears up for travel, posts pic with his kids from airport

The actor and his children, Goutham and Sithara Ghattameni, can be seen in masks in the photo he posted on Instagram.

Flix Tollywood

With lockdown restrictions having eased, Telugu star Mahesh Babu seems to have got his travel mode on along with his family. The actor posted a cute picture with his two children – Goutham and Sithara Ghattameni – from the airport on Sunday. While Mahesh Babu is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt, with mask and goggles, the kids are also seen wearing masks and posing for a selfie with their father.

Sharing the pic on his Insta page, Mahesh Babu captioned it: “Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life’s back on track! Jet set go.” He also used the hashtags #TravelDuringCovid #MaskOn.

Meanwhile, commenting on the pic, Shilpa Shirodkar, sister of Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, posted: “Wohooooo can’t wait to see your all”.

Several fans also wished the actor and his family a safe journey. “Have a happy and safe trip. Stay safe,” a user commented. “Please take proper precautions,” another comment read.

Earlier in May Mahesh Babu had shared a post urging everyone to wear a mask and stay safe while venturing out. “We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that’s least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let’s adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It’s cool to be masked. I am. Are you?” he posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing to start the shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is also producing the upcoming film Major, inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

(With IANS inputs)