Mahesh Babu fans turn birthday wishes into worldwide trend with 60 million tweets

The actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu indeed had a birthday of a lifetime. The actor celebrated his birthday on Sunday and was swarmed by 60.2 million tweets wishing him with #HBDMaheshBabu. The hashtag had crossed over 27.3 million in just 24 hours.

The actor did not engage in a grand celebration but planted a tree in his yard. He added that the chain of the #GreenIndiaChallenge would “continue and transcend boundaries.”

The tweet was not only used by his fans, but also by several actors across the entertainment industry who had wished Mahesh Babu a #HBDMaheshBabu. The motion poster of his next film, Saraku Vaari Paata which will be released only after the pandemic situation is contained, was also launched on the birthday of the actor.

He had advised his fans two days prior to his birthday not to put up a grand celebration for him but to stay indoors and be safe. He had taken to social media to put up a post requesting “all my fans to avoid social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe.” In the aftermath of the sweet-(of course)- 45 that he just turned, he had also posted a thank you note on social media. “This day, each year is a reminder of how blessed I am to be loved by so many of you…” he wrote.