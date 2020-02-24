Mahesh Babu to be roped in as lead for director Parasuram’s next?

The director is currently working with actor Naga Chaitanya on a yet-to-be-titled project.

Flix Tollywood

There is a recent buzz that director Parasuram may get a chance to work with Mahesh Babu soon. Earlier, the director was in talks to rope in Mahesh Babu for his project and narrated a storyline but it did not work out at that time. Now, reports say that the star and director may collaborate.

A few days ago there were unconfirmed reports about Parasuram getting to direct Chiranjeevi in the Lucifer remake. Also, we heard that he may be directing Baahubali star Prabhas and is readying a script for him and that he is expected to give a complete narration to the star as soon as the scripting is done. However, there is still no clarity of which of these top heroes would join the director next as all are busy with their respective assignments.

In the meantime, the director is busy with the Naga Chaitanya starrer which remains untitled as of now. This film is being bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus. While Parasuram is busy with the preparatory work, Naga Chaitanya will be completing the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story which is under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer have been high ever since its announcement.

Also, there were speculations that the director was planning it as Valentine’s Day release but now sources in the know have confirmed that it will be out at the theatres on April 2. On the film’s progress, we hear that the director intends to complete the film’s shooting in three schedules. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.