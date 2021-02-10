Mahesh Babu and Namrata wish each other on 16th wedding anniversary

The couple first met each other on the sets of B Gopal's 'Vamsi' in 2000.

Flix Social

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today. Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself and Namrata laughing to their heart's content and wrote: "Happy 16th NSG... To forever and beyond with you @namratashirodkar."

Namrata also took it to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage, thereâ€™s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB. More and more love to you. @urstrulymahesh."

Their kids Gautam and Sitara also wished their parents Mahesh and Namrata on their wedding anniversary. Gautam shared a family photo and captioned it stating, "My two strong pillars. Happy Anniversary Amma and Nanna @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar @sitaraghattamaneni."

Sitara shared the same photo and wrote, "To the world's best parents... Happy Anniversary Amma and Nanna. I hope that you celebrate many more years together... I just wanted to let you know that I love you loads and hope to make you both proud every day. @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met when they were filming B Gopal's Vamsi. They fell in love and after dating for four years, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar decided to get married. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are parents to son Gautam, 14 and eight-year-old daughter Sitara.

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India, quit her career in films after the wedding. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2004 film Bride and Prejudice (Hindi and English) and Anji in Telugu.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film's shooting recently commenced in Dubai. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Sankranti 2022; Sharing the news, the Mahesh babu wrote, "Sankranthi it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata," alongside a new poster.

Originally, they had planned a month-long schedule in Washington DC; however, due to the current pandemic situation, they decided to shift the location to Dubai. The project marks the first-time collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu which has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The film, which will be an action-comedy centered on a mega auction, is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Maheshâ€™s GMB Entertainments. The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera.