Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata to stream on OTT

The film was earlier available on Amazon as a pay-per-view for both prime and non-prime members.

Flix Tollywood

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from June 23. It is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The family entertainer features a stellar ensemble cast of actors such as Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya Moidu, Sowmya Menon, and Ajay in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri, Gopi Achanta, Ram Achanta, Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu.

Telugu action-comedy flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which released on May 12, revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist.

Speaking about the OTT release in a press statement, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

Keerthy Suresh shared in a statement released on June 15, “I’ve had a great association with Prime Video for a while now, and I am once again thrilled to bring my next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata onto the service. The movie has an interesting plot which sheds light on bank scams through a unique narrative. In the film, I am playing the role of a scamster, which is very different from what I've played in the past. It was a remarkable experience shooting for the movie and I hope people love and enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed filming it.”