Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram’s ‘SSMB28’ all set to go on floors

Actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram will be teaming up for a movie after 11 years.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who has a massive fan following in the Telugu film industry is all set to team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the tentatively titled project SSMB28. In a new announcement, production house Haarika & Hassine Creations, who is bankrolling the film, confirmed the news and released a new poster. The poster features a graphic silhouette of Mahesh Babu. Helmed by director Trivikram, the movie will be releasing next year during summer. The project is bankrolled by producer S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Haasine Creations. Sharing the poster on Saturday, the production house wrote, “#SSMB28 ~ Super Star @urstrulyMahesh- #Trivikram.”

As soon as speculations started doing the rounds on Friday that the makers will be releasing a new update, elated fans tweeted about the movie using the hashtag SSMB28. Using the trending hashtag, fans also urged the makers to confirm the news. Assuring that a new update is on its way, the production house retweeted a video posted by Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments featuring visuals of Mahesh Babu and wrote, “The news you'll been waiting for is finally here!!! 04:05pm, today! Stay tuned. @haarikahassine.”

The news you'll been waiting for is finally here!!!



04:05pm, today!

Stay tuned. @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/4jdfRDS2la May 1, 2021

Shortly after the announcement was made, the makers also released a small video teaser stating that the movie will go on the floors in coming days. They also added that they are excited to watch director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu collaborate for the third time after a period of 11 years.

The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here!



After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 ⚡



Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner.



In Theatres Summer 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/C9enTm5teO — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 1, 2021

“The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & # Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @ haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022,” the tweet read.

The director-actor duo had teamed up earlier for 2005 action-thriller Athadu and 2010 action-comedy Khaleja.

Actor Pooja Hegde has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead in SSMB28. However, the makers are yet to confirm and give further details about the other cast and crew members who are on board for the project.

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Meanwhile, director Trivikram Srinivas is filming for the Tollywood remake of Malayalam movie movie Ayyapannum Koshiyum, starring actors Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan in the lead.