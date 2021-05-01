Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who has a massive fan following in the Telugu film industry is all set to team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the tentatively titled project SSMB28. In a new announcement, production house Haarika & Hassine Creations, who is bankrolling the film, confirmed the news and released a new poster. The poster features a graphic silhouette of Mahesh Babu. Helmed by director Trivikram, the movie will be releasing next year during summer. The project is bankrolled by producer S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Haasine Creations. Sharing the poster on Saturday, the production house wrote, “#SSMB28 ~ Super Star @urstrulyMahesh- #Trivikram.”
As soon as speculations started doing the rounds on Friday that the makers will be releasing a new update, elated fans tweeted about the movie using the hashtag SSMB28. Using the trending hashtag, fans also urged the makers to confirm the news. Assuring that a new update is on its way, the production house retweeted a video posted by Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments featuring visuals of Mahesh Babu and wrote, “The news you'll been waiting for is finally here!!! 04:05pm, today! Stay tuned. @haarikahassine.”
Shortly after the announcement was made, the makers also released a small video teaser stating that the movie will go on the floors in coming days. They also added that they are excited to watch director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu collaborate for the third time after a period of 11 years.
The director-actor duo had teamed up earlier for 2005 action-thriller Athadu and 2010 action-comedy Khaleja.
Actor Pooja Hegde has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead in SSMB28. However, the makers are yet to confirm and give further details about the other cast and crew members who are on board for the project.
Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.