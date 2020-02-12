Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun fans’ bicker over collections, Producers’ Guild steps in

The Producers’ Guild has announced that the official box office figures will be released solely by the Guild hereafter.

Fans, especially of the top stars in the film industries, are always at loggerheads over the box office collection figures of their favourite stars. It has been so for several decades and the war of words now continues on social media as well.

Recently, two big Telugu films – Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo – hit the marquee, which led to a fight among the fans of the respective stars on which film collected the most.

In an effort to put an end to this nasty bickering, the Producers’ Guild has announced that the official box office figures will be released solely by the Guild hereafter. Kanuri Damodara Prasad, a Guild member, in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle said, “Yes, we met recently and decided that we alone would release the gross official collection details of films. Even though collections of some films may be announced in the coming days, these figures will not be authentic. The figure that comes from the Guild is the official collection.”

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture, which hit the marquee for Sankranthi this year.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. Bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively, it had Allu Arjun in the lead role with Pooja Hegde as his pair. Tabu made her comeback to the Telugu film industry with this film. Veteran actor Jayaram has been roped in to play Allu Arjun’s father in it. Interestingly, another versatile actor Sathyaraj will be seen as the hero’s grandfather. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

