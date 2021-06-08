Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra welcome their first child

‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil fame actor Mahat took to social media to share the happy news about the birth of the baby on June 7.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Mahat Raghavendra and model Prachi Mishra welcomed their first child on Monday morning. Mahat took to Instagram to share the happy news with followers. Sharing an image featuring the two of them holding the newborn baby, he wrote, “God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning!" Noting that the couple is overwhelmed with joy, he further added, “Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness.” Mahat also extended his gratitude to everyone for their wishes and love. “Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes So excited to be a dad (sic)," he said.

Many celebrities including photographer Varun Aditya, actor Raai Laxmi, actor Yashika Aanand, television host Kiki Vijay and actor Shubra Aiyappa among others extended their wishes to the couple. Expressing her excitement to meet the baby boy, actor Raai Laxmi wrote, “Congratulations Super excited can’t wait to see the little one.” Yashika commented, “You’re blessed. more love to u guys and especially to the lil one.”

On May 19 this year, Mahat shared a picture with Prachi and expressed his excitement about becoming a father. "Feeling excited, happy & blessed! #dadtobe,” he wrote. Donning black-coloured outfits, the couple posed while Prachi flaunted her baby bump in an image. Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra got married last year. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mahat and Prachi shared the news about the pregnancy on social media portals in February. “And we officially turned one blessed with another little one! Coming soon in May 2021!!! Thank you God!@mishraprachi thank you baby for the best gift ever love you,” Mahat wrote in an Instagram post.

Mahat, who was a co-judge in reality shows like Dancing Super Stars and Jodi- Fun Unlimited, will be next seen in movies such as Ivan Than Uthaman and Kaadhal Conditions Apply among others.