Mahadev Prakash, journalist and ex-advisor to Karnataka CM, passes away

Mahadev Prakash was 65 years old at the time of his passing and had over 45 years of journalistic experience.

Noted journalist and political commentator Mahadev Prakash, who until recently was the media advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, passed away on Friday, May 14. He was 65 years old and had contracted the coronavirus. In a media statement, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to his family. "I pray to god to give his family the strength to bear with the grief of his death and may his soul rest in peace," BS Yediyurappa said.

The CMO in a statement said, “Chief Minister expresses the deepest condolences to the passing of senior journalist and Chief Minister's media advisor Mahadev Prakash. The Chief Minister said that the passing of the editor of 'Ee Bhanuwara'. He was known for his oratory skills.” It added, “He used to publish, write in columns of popular opinion and participate in TV discussions regarding his opinions of political developments. CM said that his death is a loss to the media world. "

Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP and current MLC BK Hariprasad also condoled Mahadev Prakash’s death. In a tweet, he said, “It's disturbing to hear about the untimely demise of senior journalist Shri Mahadev Prakash. My deepest condolences to the entire family. My prayers and thoughts are with all his admirers. May God keep them strong through this tough time.”

Prakash, who had over 45 years of journalistic experience, was chosen by the CM to advise him on media matters shortly after he assumed office in the current term in 2019 before unceremoniously resigning in November 2020. Prakash started out his career as a reporter for Lokawani (set up by former CM Veerendra Patil) in 1975 and went on to work in various publications. Other than his own publication, he was a regular columnist for Vishwavani and appeared as a political expert in multiple news channels.

Along with his media publications, Prakash had written two books including one on Yediyurappa which was launched on his 77th birthday in February, 2020. His other book was on former Chief Minister Devraj Urs.

He had rejected the Kannada Rajyotsava Award in 2020 citing moral grounds, as he was part of the CM’s office. He said his decision was to ensure the CM did not face any embarrassment.