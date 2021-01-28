Maha CM Uddhav says make Belagavi a Union Territory, K'taka leaders slam him

Thackeray alleged that whichever party comes to power in Karnataka, the atrocities against Marathi people in the state continue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, continued with his campaign for Belagavi to be included in Maharashtra, much to the dismay of leaders from Karnataka. At the launch of the book 'Maharashtra-Karnataka Seemawaad: Sangharsh and Sankalp' Thackeray was heard saying that areas dominated by Marathi- speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue on Wednesday. Speaking at the launch of the book based on the dispute, he added that he won’t let Karnataka’s “masti” continue.

Thackeray also lashed out at the Karnataka government over alleged atrocities on Marathi- speaking population in the areas like Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani, saying that there is a need to fight to win the case for their inclusion in Maharashtra since there are a majority of Marathi-speaking population.

“I would say this area is Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. The matter is in court, but the way Karnataka government is behaving — changing the name of Belgaum, building a Vidhan Sabha there, holding Assembly sessions there — is this not insulting court? The way we think about laws, the Karnataka government does not,” charged the Maharashtra CM.

He also alleged that no matter which party is ruling in Karnataka government, the atrocities against Marathi people continue and that they do not have two minds about that. “This part which is occupied by Karnataka, I will ensure it is brought into Maharashtra. Till the matter is in court, why can’t it come under Centre’s rule?” questioned the CM of Maharashtra.

Karnataka Leaders lash out

The latest statements of the Maharashtra Chief Minister were met with sharp criticism by the leaders across the border. Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi—reacting to Thackeray’s comments—said, “Belgaum is ours. We condemn the statement of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Mahajan committee report is final. We, the people of Mumbai-Karnataka region have a right over Mumbai city. We now demand that Mumbai should be made a part of Karnataka and till the Union Government take a decision on this, Mumbai should be declared a Union Territory.”

Meanwhile Narayana Gowda, the Rakshana Vedike president, said that Uddhav Thackeray is a Chief Minister of a state and should carefully make statements in public forums. He added, “Neither Belgaum, Karwar nor Nippani, Maharashtra will not be able to snatch away even an inch of the land. It is Karnataka’s significant part and Mahajan Committee’s direction was final.” He threatened Maharashtra CM with dire consequences if he continued with the claim.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the Maharashtra leaders use the border dispute as a distraction tactic and CM Thackeray’s promise that he will assent areas Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani is “irresponsible”. He further said that they don’t mind going the legal way and will coordinate with the Maharashtra Government.

Minister Shashikala Jolle condemning Uddhav Thackeray’s statement said that Karnataka also has a multitude of documents to produce that will counter the claims of Maharashtrian legislators. She further said that being a Chief Minister, he should not have acted impulsively and issued statements as he did.

Well-known Kannada leader Ashok Chandargi accused the Karnataka government of inactions. "Our anger is directed towards the Karnataka government because they have been inactive on the issue. The enemies (Maharashtra Legislators) are doing their best to hold their claim. The Karnataka government is just busy with changing portfolios. The Maharashtra legislators and the ones Karnataka should be restrained by court. The Maharashtra CM is creating nuisance and unrest in border areas,” he said.

Background of the dispute

Bombay Presidency had present-day Karnataka districts of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad and Uttara-Kannada. In 1948, the Belgaum municipality requested that the district be incorporated into the proposed Maharashtra state. But with the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay State became a part of the then Mysore State. This happened because states were divided on the basis of linguistic and administrative lines.

The Mahajan committee was set up that recommended that 264 villages be transferred to Maharashtra and that Belgaum and 247 villages remain with Karnataka. Maharashtra did not agree with the report unlike Karnataka. The Union Government did not address the issue.

The case over the dispute between the two states is pending before the Supreme Court since 2004 now. The apex court is yet to give their verdict.

