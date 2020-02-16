'Mafia controls Kerala police': Chennithala targets CM Pinarayi over CAG report

The CAG report for 2013-18 tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday pointed out missing guns, cartridges, misuse of funds and diversion of funds.

news Controversy

The Congress on Saturday slammed the manner in which the Kerala Police is allegedly being run. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media here that it's been two days since he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a probe into the alleged corrupt deals of Kerala Police, unearthed in the CAG report.

"The revelations are shocking and it appears that there is a mafia that controls the police and it's dangerous. I waited for two days and there is total silence on the part of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police chief Loknath Behera whose name figures in the CAG report for wrongdoing. Vijayan says he will respond to it on the floor of the Assembly next month. This is not acceptable, he should tell the people of Kerala, as this is a damning report on the police and this affects the safety and security of the state," said Chennithala.

The CAG report for 2013-18 tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday pointed out missing guns, cartridges, misuse of funds and diversion of funds. It also pointed to the alleged collusion between Keltron, a state public sector company, and police in purchases made by the latter.

Chennithala said that if there is any iota of doubt about any wrongdoing when he was the Home Minister, that also can be included in the probe.

"Behera worked under me also and one reason why I decided to remove him from a post was the way he handled the modernisation of police operations," added Chennithala.

"I am surprised by the silence of Pinarayi Vijayan, I do not know why he is protecting Behera, perhaps he is scared of him. He is also responsible for the contents of the CAG report, as he is the Home Minister. Another surprising statement that has now come from Chief Secretary Tom Jose is also baffling. There is a strong nexus and things have to be probed," said Chennithala.

Chennithala recalled how Pinarayi lost no time in ordering a probe into a corruption case linked to the previous Congress government.

"Galaxon, a company that got a huge contract from the police and this has been directly linked to Behera. It has come to light that this is a benami company and Vijayan should come clean on this contract," added Chennithala, reminding the CPI-M about its position on the CAG reports in the 2G scam.

He said the political affairs committee of the Congress is meeting next week to decide the nature of the protest to be initiated on this front.