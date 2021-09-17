Maestro review: An engaging Telugu thriller from Nithiin and Tamannaah

Director Merlapaka Gandhiâ€™s Maestro is also a great leap when it comes to the depiction of women in Tollywood.

When a filmmaker tries to remake a critically acclaimed and successful film, they are taking a huge risk. The comparisons become inevitable and the pressure to live up to the expectations are sky-high. Taking up this monumental challenge, director Merlapaka Gandhi does a fine job in executing a decent thriller with Maestro, the Hindi remake of Andhadhun.

Maestro stars Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh and others. In the film, Nithiin plays the character of Arjun, Nabha as Sophie, Tamannaah as Simran and Naresh as Mohan, a veteran actor. While Nithiin manages to pull off the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original, Tamannaah tries her best to match the performance of Tabu in the original. But, those who have watched the original film cannot agree that it was a convincing performance. However, props to Tamannaah for using her own voice for dubbing. Sadly, Nabha fails to showcase her acting abilities. The scope of the character was also limited, making it even difficult for Nabha.

If someone thoroughly excels with their impressive performance in the film, it is singer Mangali, who comes as the akka selling lottery tickets, and Racha Ravi who plays the role of her brother. As the film keeps getting intense with ample twists and turns, the duo eases the audience a bit, evoking laughter with their plans, albeit sinister.

Director Merlapaka Gandhiâ€™s decision against going for a shot-to-shot copy, unlike Narappa (2021), also makes for a fresh viewing. However, what bothered me was the rationale to locate the film in Goa. There is no reason for it, except for going with the same aesthetics of Andhadhun. Surprisingly, Goa is populated with Telugu people and everyone is speaking in Telugu in the film. However, as the film is highly entertaining and engaging, this problem takes a backseat.

The film is also a great leap when it comes to the depiction of women in Tollywood. In the film, Tamannaah has an extramarital affair, but rather than investing time in judging her character and morals, the film just moves on from it. The character does not deliver a weeping monologue, explaining the reason for her choice. She does not blame her husband claiming that she was being abused etc. She just says that the marital relationship did not work out after a point. Credits to Gandhi for not diluting this part in the remake just to make it palatable.

One of the crucial elements in this thriller is the music, and Mahati Swara Sagarâ€™s background music does justice to it. Yuvrajâ€™s camera work, where the colour palette is vibrant, also keeps the movie upbeat.

Andhadhunâ€™s climax was endlessly discussed when the movie was released, as it remains a mystery about whether Ayushmann Khurrana killed Tabu and got her cornea transplanted. However, Gandhi does not attempt to replicate this.

For someone who had to sit through Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Vakeel Saab (the remake of Pink), which destroyed the politics of the film, Maestro is a delight to watch.