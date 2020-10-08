Madras HC orders Vishal to compensate 'Action' producer Ravindran

The actor has been ordered to post a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses.

Flix Kollywood

In a setback for actor Vishal, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the actor to post a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses incurred in the Action film. Action's producer Ravindran of Trident Arts approached the Madras High court stating that Vishal owed the production house Rs 8 crore, to settle the losses of their film. He also wanted to stay the release of Vishal's next outing Chakra which was supposed to premiere on September 30 on a leading OTT platform. During its previous hearing the court refused to extend the stay on the film's release.

Action, starring Tamannaah and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead was directed by Sundar C. The film was produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran. Popular cinematographer Dudley who has worked in Bollywood films like Dilwale, Jagga Jasoos had worked on this film while Srikanth NB has edited it. This film had music by Hip Hop Tamizha. This film did not do well at the box office.

In Chakra, directed by MS Anandan, the film features Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar form the supporting cast. Vishal plays the role of a military officer, Shraddha Srinath can be seen as a cop.

Chakra's technical crew comprises of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Balasubramaniem. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1 but the makers had postponed the release due to the pandemic. Later the makers decided to release the film on OTT platform skipping theatrical release.

Vishal currently has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. Thupparivaalan 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller Thupparivaalan and it went on to score big at the box office. The film's director Mysskin recently opted out of it following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the filmâ€™s producer. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja will compose music. Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishalâ€™s dry spell for success.

