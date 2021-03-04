Madras HC allows ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ to release in theatres on March 5

The news was confirmed by SJ Suryah, who plays the lead in 'Nenjam Marappathillai', on social media.

Flix Kollywood

The Madras High Court on Thursday cancelled the interim stay order against the release of the film Nenjam Marappathillai. Ac tor SJ Suryah, who plays the lead role in this Selvaraghavan directorial , confirmed that the film will hit screens on March 5, as was planned earlier by the makers.

SJ Suryah took to Twitter to announce the update to his fans. “Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted, just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA @selvaraghavan @ thisisysr @Madan2791 @ Arvindkrsna,” the actor’s tweet read.

Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted , just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA @selvaraghavan @thisisysr @Madan2791 @Arvindkrsna — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

On March 2, the Madras High Court had ordered an interim stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai after hearing a plea filed by Radiance Media Pvt Ltd. The petitioner had filed a case against Escape Artists Motion Pictures, the production banner which is bankrolling Nenjam Marappathil lai.

According to the plaintiff, the company took a loan of Rs 2.42 crore for producing the 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota from Radiance Media. The petitioner requested the court to order an interim stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai, citing that the production house is yet to pay back an amount of Rs 1.25 crore with interest. However, Escape Artists Motion Pictures clarified that it has paid back Rs 60 lakh and assured that the rest of the amount will be paid by July 2021, along with interest. Following this, the Madras High Court cancelled the interim stay and permitted Nenjam Marappathillai to have a theatrical release.

The film has been awaiting release for more than three years. Initially, the production for the movie commenced in January 2016 and the shooting was completed by the end of June that year. However, the venture bore the brunt of financial difficulties after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. The progress of Nenjam Marappathillai was further stalled due to production issues shortly after.

Finally, on February 8, 2021, the makers announced that the movie is slated for theatrical release on March 5. Director Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to make the announcement and share the official promotional video of the movie. “Thank you all for your patience #நெஞ்சம்மறப்பதில்லை ( Nenjam Marappathillai) from March 5 in Theaters,” Selvaraghavan’s tweet read.

Nenjam Marappathullai is bankrolled by P Madhan, Siddharth Rao, Anirudh Krishna and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Southside Studios and GLO Studios respectively. The film has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nenjam Marappathillai marks Yuvan and Selvaraghavan’s collaboration after almost 10 years. Apart from SJ Suryah, the movie also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in pivotal roles.