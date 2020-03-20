Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns ahead of floor test

The road for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come to power in Madhya Pradesh has cleared up with Kamal Nath's resignation.

Politics

After a month of a political tussle with the BJP in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tendered his resignation, just hours before the floor test in the state Assembly. The Supreme Court had ordered a floor test for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state and asked to complete the proceedings before 5 p.m.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Nath hit out at the BJP and said he would submit his resignation to the governor shortly.

"I have decided to submit my resignations to the governor...But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people," he said.

Kamal Nath addressed the media after holding a legislative party meeting at 10.30 am on Friday and hit out at the BJP.

“This breach of trust was against the people of Madhya Pradesh, not against me. People will not forgive those who went against their wishes. Twenty-two of our MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru. This was politics spending crores of rupees. I got the mandate for five years but got only 15 months. BJP ruled for 15 years and from day one, it was a conspiracy of the BJP to destabilise the government," he added.

The Assembly Secretariat has called a session at 2 p.m. on Friday on the orders of the Supreme Court. The agenda was declared by the Secretariat late on Thursday night.

Both the BJP and the Congress had issued a whip to their legislators. The current situation of the Assembly seems to be in BJP's favour as the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs was accepted by Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Thursday.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesg, 23 seats are vacant. Therefore, in an Assembly of 206, it is important to have the support of 104 MLAs. The BJP has 107 while the Congress is left with only 92. Including the support of the BSP, SP and Independents, the Congress will be able to manage the support of only 99 MLAs.



