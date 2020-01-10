Madhoo plays a doctor in ‘Raymo’?

The film stars Ishan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles while Sarath Kumar and Madhoo have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Madhoo returned to Sandalwood with Sudeep’s Ranna in 2015, a remake of the 2013 Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi. Her last release in Kannada was Premier Padmini, which was out in theatres last year. It was a romantic drama directed and written by Ramesh Indira. Shruti Naidu bankrolled the film under the banner Shruti Naidu Chitra.

Premier Padmini starred Jaggesh, Madhoo, Sudharani, Hitha Chandrashekar and Vivek Simha in the lead roles with the supporting cast comprising HG Dattatreya, Bhargavi Narayan and Pramod. Arjun Janya had composed the music for this venture with Advaita Gurumurthy cranking the camera and Rajendra Urs doing the edits.

The actor is currently busy with another Kannada film titled Raymo. The film stars Ishan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles with Sarath Kumar roped in for a pivotal role along with Madhoo. Sources in the know say that Madhoo plays a doctor in Raymo and that it will be a crucial role in the story. Touted to be a musical love story, the film will be shot in various locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and South Africa.

While Raymo is in progress, Madhoo has the Tamil film College Kumar in the making. Director Hari Santhosh is remaking the Kannada film of the same name in Tamil and Telugu. About this film, the director had said that the core story of the Kannada version has been retained but it has been altered slightly to suit the tastes of Tamil and Telugu audiences.

Madhoo will play the role that Shruthi had essayed in the original and actor Prabhu will reprise the role originally played by P Ravi Shankar. The film also stars Rahul Vijay and Priya Vadlamani as the younger lead pair. The film will have music by Qutub-E-Kirpaa, an ensemble of students from music composer AR Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology, who have composed for a Hollywood film previously.

