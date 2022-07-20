Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to premiere on OTT this month

The biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, released theatrically on July 1.

Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to have its digital premiere on Prime Video on July 26.The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. It released theatrically on July 1. Rocketry was headlined by Madhavan, who had also written and produced the film.

The movie will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, Rocketry stars Madhavan in the lead and also marks his directorial debut. It also features Simran, Ranjit Kapoor and includes a special cameo by Suriya.

Talking about the movie's OTT premiere, Madhavan said in a statement released on July 20: "It's an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life. I'm truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming.

He added, "Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I'm glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video." The film's Tamil version had south star Suriya in a guest appearance, while its Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.

Speaking to TNM ahead of the release of the film about what inspired him to make the film, Madhavan said, “After playing rugged characters in Vikram Vedha and similar films, I came across the 1994 ISRO spy case and it sounded like a story that would fit into a James Bondesque space. Even after over 20 years, Nambi sir was still angry with how horrible the case was, and I got caught up with it too. But after spending seven months writing the script when I went back to him, Nambi sir pointed out quite casually that there was a technical error and that he went to Princeton. At that point, I realised that the script had to be reworked, it had to focus on his journey as a scientist, which we had initially not included.”