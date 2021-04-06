Madhavan tweets pics of meeting with PM Modi and Nambi Narayanan for 'Rocketry'

Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ stars Madhavan and Simran Bagga in the lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Madhavan, who is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, took to social media on April 5 to reveal that he had the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the film, ahead of its release.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister, which included scientist Nambi Narayanan, Madhavan told fans that he was delighted to talk to PM Modi about the film.

"A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir,” Madhavan wrote in the caption.

The pictures showed Nambi, PM Modi and Madhavan seated at a round table in a conference room, while adhering to the social distancing norms. Madhavan tweeted that he had tested positive for the coronavirus recently, but the meeting happened a few weeks ago, according to him.

PM Modi replied to Madhavan’s tweet and said that he was happy to meet the actor and scientist Nambi to discuss the upcoming film. He also added that the film touches upon an important topic that needs to be discussed. "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry," PM Modi wrote.

Madhavan’s co-star and the lead female actor in the movie, actor Simran Bagga also took to Twitter to appreciate Madhavan for his effort. “Excellent, what an Achievement my dear friend @ActorMadhavanso proud of you Happy to see you in discussion with our PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Rocket scientist Shri Nambi Narayan ji for Film Rocketry all your efforts and hard work,” Simran tweeted on Monday.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The scientist was falsely accused of espionage. The movie is produced by Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. The biopic was shot simultaneously in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and English.