Madhavan thanks Dulquer Salmaan for voiceover in ‘Maara’ trailer

‘Maara’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

The R Madhavan starrer Maara is all set for release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 8. The second trailer of the film was released recently, which featured a poem that was read by Dulquer Salmaan. Madhavan said that when he approached the Dulquer Salmaan for this, the actor instantly agreed. On Tuesday, Madhavan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fellow colleague via a video.



Maara is directed by Dhilip and will have Shraddha Srinath as the female lead. The duo was also seen together in the hit movie Vikram Vedha (2017). The star cast also includes Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu and Minon.



Though Maara will be Dhilip’s first feature film as a director, he has the well-known short film Kalki to his credit. Ghibran is composing music for Maara, which is touted to be a romantic film with Bhuvan Sreenivasan handling the camera. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, the makers have opted for a digital release.



Madhavan’s last film Nishabdham/ Silence was also released on Amazon Prime Video a few months ago. Nishabdham/ Silence was directed Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame played a pivotal role in the film. The rest of the star cast included Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. The technical crew of Nishabdham/ Silence comprised Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography. The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme and going to minus degrees and it was extremely difficult for the team to shoot, we hear. The original plan was to release the film at the theatres after the lockdown, but ended up releasing on the OTT platform.



However, Madhavan’s other film in the making, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is aiming for a theatrical release. The film is written, produced and directed by Madhavan himself. Simran plays the female lead in this flick, which is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. The technical crew of this flick includes Sam CS for music, Gopi Amarnath for cinematography and Sathish Surya for editing. The star cast includes Bijou Thaangjam, Shahrukh Khan in a cameo appearance in the Hindi and English versions and Surya in a cameo appearance in the Tamil version.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tells the story of Nambi Narayan, a senior officer at ISRO, who was accused of espionage in 1994 and was later declared innocent.



