Madhavan tests positive for coronavirus, shares hilarious '3 Idiots' tweet

The actor added that he was recuperating well.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Madhavan is well-known among netizens for his witty posts on social media. This time, the 50-year- old actor chose to use humour to break the news of him testing positive for the coronavirus. This announcement comes after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan tested positive for the virus recently.

Sharing a photo of Aamir Khan and himself from the 2009 hit movie 3 Idiots, Madhavan wrote that Farhan (his character in the movie) will always follow Rancho (Aamir’s character in 3 Idiots).

“and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up,” his tweet read. Though Virus is the name of the character essayed by Boman Irani, who appears as the college’s strict director in the movie, the tweet also indicates that the actor tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sticking to the central theme of 3 idiots, Madhavan wrote, “BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon.”

Following the message of hope, he wrote about the third character from the movie ‘Raju’ (Sharman Joshi), who is missing in the image shared by Madhavan. Since the three of them are infamous for their on-screen adventures in the movie, the actor explained how fighting COVID-19 is one thing that they don’t want him to be included in. “this is one place we don’t want Raju in,” the tweet read.

Madhavan also thanked his fans for all the love he has been receiving and revealed that he has been recuperating well.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson revealed on Wednesday that the actor had tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently observing home quarantine.

Rajkumar Hirani’s coming of age comedy- drama film 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of an engineering college, the film tracks the friendship and bond shared between three students.

Packed with humour and drama, the film is a satire about the social pressure students are subjected to in engineering institutes and in the Indian education system in general. The film won numerous awards including Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards among others. 3 Idiots also had a great run at the box office. The film was remade in Tamil as Nanban starring actors Vijay, Srikanth, Jiiva, Ileana D’ Cruz and Sathyaraj among others. The Mexican remake of the film titled 3 Idiotas, was also released in the year 2017.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan will be seen playing the titular role in upcoming biographical- drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was falsely accused of espionage.