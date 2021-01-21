Madhavan to star in Hindi suspense thriller

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Khushali Kumar.

Flix Bollywood

There were reports of Madhavan and Khushali Kumar starring in a Hindi film called Dahi Chinni, but this project was put on the back burner for various reasons. Now, reports have emerged that the two will be starring in a fresh project that is yet to be titled. Also, the same cast that was signed up for Dahi Chinni has been retained for this project. To be directed by Kookie Gulati, the film will have Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

Madhavan was last seen in the Hindi movie Zero, in which he made a cameo appearance. The film, released in 2018, was directed by Aanand L Rai and starred Shah Rukh Khan, with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing the female leads. Zero was bankrolled by Karuna Badwal and Gauri Khan under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

Madhavanâ€™s last film to release was Maara, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Maara is directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar, and it had Shraddha Srinath playing the female lead. Interestingly, they had shared the screen in the hit 2017 film Vikram Vedha. Maara was initially slated for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, its makers opted for an OTT release.

Madhavan will make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is currently in the making. Besides playing the main lead and directing it, he is also co-producing the film along with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan. The filmmakers have revealed that the Game of Thrones star Ron Donachie and s fame Phyllis Logan have been roped in for important roles.

Simran plays the female lead in this film which is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. The star cast also includes Bijou Thaangjam, and Shah Rukh Khan will reprotedly make a cameo appearance in the Hindi and English versions, while Suriya will be seen in a cameo in the Tamil version.

Nambi Narayanan was a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was accused of espionage in 1994 and was arrested by the CBI. However, the charges were later dismissed and in 1998, the Supreme Court declared that he was not guilty.

