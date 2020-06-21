Made conscious decision to use, support Indian brands: Telugu actor Allu Sirish

"I'm aware (that) in a globalised world it may not be practical to avoid all foreign products, but let's buy local as much as possible," Sirish said.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu star Allu Sirish revealed that he has made a conscious decision to increasingly use and support Indian brands from now onwards. The actor is also the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun and son of senior producer Allu Aravind.

The actor took to his social media handles and posted, "I have made a conscious decision to use and support more Indian brands. I'm aware (that) in a globalised world it may not be practical to avoid all foreign products, but let's buy local as much as possible."

The actor has also posted the photograph of all the food and cosmetic products of local brands that he bought from a supermarket.

The actor further wrote that, "By consuming Indian brands we help our own economy. Here are some products I purchased at the supermarket recently. All Indian brands. Many of us use local products but don't like to admit it, as we think that makes us look less cool. It's time to break that myth. Let's not just buy local but be vocal about it. I urge you all to #GoLocalBeVocal," he added.

In his recent story on Instagram, he also expressed how amused he is, thinking how everything in life revolves around mathematics.

"Everything in life is math, including food," Sirish wrote on one of his Instagram stories.

He also posted a picture of a food box along with a note, breaking down the ingredients and calories.

The actor keeps in touch with his fans through his social media handles, where he posts about his gardening, meeting his family, and how he is spending his time and getting through the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gouravam, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.