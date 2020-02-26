'Maanaadu' producer Suresh insures his cast and crew

The producer had reportedly taken an insurance cover of Rs 30 crore for the entire cast and crew of the film even before the 'Indian 2' accident.

Following the tragic accident during the shooting of Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2, it has been revealed that producer Suresh Kamatchi who is currently bankrolling Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu has insured his team. The producer had reportedly taken an insurance cover of Rs 30 crore for the entire cast and crew of the film even before the accident. The premium of the insurance is costing him around Rs 8 lakhs.

Recently, a disastrous accident took place on the sets of Indian 2 at EVP Film City which claimed the lives of three crew members. This has been an unresolved issue in Kollywood, since most of the producers are not in the habit of obtaining insurance to cover the risks involved in making a film. Those working on film sets are made to sign contracts that they undertake the risk at their own cost.

On Saturday, Kamal Hassan had written an open letter to Lyca Production's Chairman Subashkaran demanding proper security for the cast and crew members on site and for the production house to ensure that such accidents don’t happen. "The production house should make sure that all guidelines of safety are followed by them", added the actor in his letter.

Maanaadu which is being bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi was officially launched in a customary ceremony last week in Chennai. The team will head later on to the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

Simbu would essay a Muslim in the film and he will be playing a character named Abdul Khaaliq. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. Others who will be a part of this film include director Bharathiraja, director SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran.

Recently the makers roped in SJ Suryah who will be seen playing the main antagonist. The technical crew of this film has Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing.

