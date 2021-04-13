'Maanaadu' producer shares photo of Simbu on the sets

Political thriller â€˜Maanaaduâ€™ marks the first-time collaboration between filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan.

Popular Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR is currently working on his upcoming movie Maanaadu. The producer of the movie Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter on Saturday to share a new photo from the sets, adding that he thinks the movie is going to be a milestone for filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, as well as lead actor Silambarasan, who is also known as Simbu or STR.

We see Simbu and Venkat Prabhu talking to another person from the crew in the photo. Simbu is seen sporting a casual look in a grey t-shirt.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the political thriller stars actor Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Simbu. Actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, An jena Kirti, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth, among others are part of Maanaaduâ€™s cast and will be seen in supporting roles. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between STR and Venkat Prabhu.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the first look motion poster of the movie in January. The motion poster promised a gripping political thriller.

Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to score music for the venture. It is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Richard M Nathan is on board as the cinematographer, while Praveen KL will be taking care of the editing.

The project was initially announced in 2018 but was shelved in view of a fallout between producer Suresh and STR. The movie went on floors in February last year, but the shooting had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed filming in November last year and kickstarted the shooting with a schedule in Pondicherry.