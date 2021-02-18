Lyca productions bags theatrical distribution rights for 'RRR' in TN

‘RRR’, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, is slated for release on October 13, 2021.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

The Tamil theatrical rights of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles have been acquired by Lyca Productions. Lyca Productions took to social media to announce the same. The official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions wrote, "We are delighted and proud to announce The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of THE BIGGEST PAN INDIA FILM #RRRMovie is acquired by us... (sic)." According to reports, the production bagged the theatrical rights for Rs 45 core.

The Telugu period action film will hit theatres on October 13, 2021. The makers and actors have shared the announcement on their respective handles. “This October 13, witness Fire Fire and Water Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before… The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS… #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR,” read a post from the RRR movie handle.

This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi January 25, 2021

Produced by DVV Entertainments on an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the Telugu language film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century— Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion of RRR and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the period flashback episode.



The film also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles, with which they are set to make their debuts in the south. The rest of the cast includes Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran, along with British and Irish actors Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.



The industry grapevine is that actor Chiranjeevi has been brought on board as the narrator for the film. As per reliable sources, Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to introduce the characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the Telugu version of the film. Aamir Khan is believed to have been signed on for this role in the Hindi version. The makers are yet to make an official announcement; however, the news has been making the rounds on social media platforms.



MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR will be releasing in ten Indian languages.