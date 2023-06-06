Lust Stories 2 promises more lust, drama & uber cool Neena Gupta in its teaser

The streaming anthology Lust Stories is set to return with its second part.

The streaming anthology Lust Stories is set to return with its second part.Titled Lust Stories 2, the anthology will star actors like Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.The stories have been crafted by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.The teaser for Lust Stories 2 was unveiled on Tuesday and is a perfect concoction of sass, class and multiple shades of lust.

The teaser, which is under a minute in length, features shots from the anthology held together by rib-tickling dialogues and pearls of wisdom on lust by Neena Gupta, who essays a cool dadi in the anthology. While the teaser shows all the leading actors, it's Neena Gupta's dialogue delivery and performance which takes the cake.



Her dialogues like, "Ek choti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na? Toh shaadi se pehle no test drive? (You go for a test drive before buying a car, don't you? Then why are you so shy of a test drive before marriage)" pointing towards sexual compatibility, and her telling her son, "Jo kar ke tu paida hua, wo bakwaas hai? (The act which led to your birth, is it utter nonsense)," shine through the teaser.

Do you believe in lust at first sight? Because weâ€™re going on a ride for the second time



Brand new stories with a grand new cast - #LustStories2 is coming soon, only on Netflix! #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/t3wigMKe2S â€” Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 6, 2023

The anthology has been produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, and is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.