Lulu Group says bad weather caused precautionary landing of Yusuff Ali’s chopper

The helicopter, carrying Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali, his wife and four others made an emergency landing in Kochi on Sunday morning.

news Accident

The helicopter carrying Indian business tycoon and Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali and his wife Shabira made a precautionary landing in Kochi due to a sudden deterioration in the weather, an official communication from the Lulu Group International said. The helicopter, which was carrying four passengers, including Yusuff Ali and his wife, and two pilots made an emergency landing in a vacant plot in Ernakulam district on Sunday morning.

The press statement issued by the Lulu group added that the landing was done at ‘a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large.’

Read: Chopper with Lulu Group's Yusuff Ali and wife makes emergency landing in empty plot in Kochi

“Yusuff Ali MA, currently in Kerala, was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at nearby hospital. Due to the sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large. All passengers and crew underwent necessary medical check-up and are safe,” the statement read.

Kochi and nearby regions had witnessed heavy rain early Sunday morning. Visuals from the spot of the landing showed the helicopter lying close to the compound wall of the vacant plot where it landed.

The helicopter landed in a vacant plot near the Kumbalam Toll Plaza in Panangad in Kochi The helicopter is reportedly owned by Yusuff Ali. The doors of the helicopter, according to an eyewitness, were jammed and four people were lifted out of the window. There were a few trees and a workshop nearby and eyewitness noted that it was good that the pilot could land without hitting any of this.

According to what the eye witness told the media Yusuff Ali said his back was aching and he was removed from the copter and made to rest on the side. His wife and other passengers were taken out following this. Later, all the passengers were taken to a private hospital for a preliminary check-up.

Watch video of the accident