Lufthansa announces special repatriation flights departing from Mumbai

The airline has requested passengers to recheck travel eligibility based on the criteria given and on the regulations mentioned on the respective country’s regulatory website.

German airline Lufthansa has announced special repatriation flights departing from Mumbai. The flight LH0757 will operate on 7th and 9th June, 2020 with a scheduled departure of 02.25 am from Mumbai and arrival in Frankfurt at 07.50 am.

“Due to the enormous demand for relief flights, we endeavor to apply for further approvals on a weekly basis for departure on Thursday, Saturday and Monday morning ex Mumbai with the same flight number and departure times,” the airline said in a statement.

As per the approval by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the following persons are eligible for transportation on these flights: All German and EU nationals; all German and EU residents; and all other foreign nationals transiting through a Lufthansa Hub, Frankfurt or Munich and/ or the spouse/ children of such persons whether accompanying or otherwise, e.g. US Nationals and/or Spouses/ Minor Children of US nationals.

Passengers are personally responsible to comply with the regulations and must also check transit regulations for Germany, where applicable, the airline added.

All passengers have to comply with health and sanitisation measures put in place by the airlines at origin and destination countries.

Passengers are required to report at the airport, at least 4 hours before departure of the flight. The check-in for the flight will close 90 minutes before departure time, irrespective of travel class.

At the time of boarding the flight, passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight.

Tickets can be bought via lufthansa.com and also via customer support (Email: customersupport.in@dlh.de or phone: 1800-102-5838), the airline said.

For more details, you can click on the Lufthansa site here.