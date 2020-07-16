‘Ludo,’ ‘A Suitable Boy,’ ‘Bombay Rose’: Netflix unveils new list of films, series

Netflix India had been teasing the announcement with the hashtag #ComeOnNetflix on Twitter.

Flix OTT

After a suspenseful build-up over many days, Netflix India on Thursday unveiled 17 original films, including six new films and two new series that will be released on the streaming website in the coming months. Some of these include A Suitable Boy, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo and Bombay Rose, the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.

The movies that are being released are the inspiring true story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra); a dysfunctional family drama Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy (featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar); a horror story set in a village in Punjab Kaali Khuhi (featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora); Serious Men, a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad); an intense police drama Class Of ’83 (featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii) and a uniquely entertaining dark comedy AK vs AK (starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap).

We're all set to drop 17 upcoming originals! Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?!@WeAreNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7g6Iob0Cg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

The six new additions to Netflix films include - multi-starrer Ludo, a unique comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other (featuring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney); Torbaaz, an emotional story of transformation (starring Sanjay Dutt); crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai (featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi); Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, a stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom (starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar); romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny (featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey) and award-winning animated romance film Bombay Rose.

The two series that will be released are Mismatched, a young adult romance (starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf) based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ and A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth (starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor), which will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada. They join the lineup of upcoming series including the delightful Masaba Masaba (starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam); Bombay Begums, a contempo

rary drama (featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand) and a fun dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (earlier titled Messy, starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur).

For the past couple of days, Netflix India had been teasing the announcement with the hashtag #ComeOnNetflix on Twitter. Several celebrities had also shared videos and clips with the exclamation “Come on Netflix!” to endorse Netflix’s announcement.