â€˜Luciferâ€™ Telugu remake starring Chiru to be directed by Sujeeth

The remake will be produced by Chiruâ€™s son and actor Ram Charan Teja under their banner Konidela Production Company.Â

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has said in an interview that the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie Lucifer is on the cards. The actor has said in the interview that director Sujeeth is working on the script and he will be tweaking it to suit the Telugu audiences.

With Chiru all set to reprise the role done by Mohanlal in Lucifer, expectations rose high on who would direct the Telugu version. Reports earlier were that Sukumar will be donning the directorâ€™s robes for the remake but it now appears that Sujeeth will be taking it up. The remake will be produced by Chiruâ€™s son and actor Ram Charan Teja under their banner Konidela Production Company.

Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, had Mohanlal playing the lead role with a bevy of stars in it including Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in important roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vasudevan for cinematography and Samjith for editing, while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Veteran writer and actor Murali Gopy has penned the script for Lucifer which was a political thriller. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. It was a smash hit following which its remake rights were bagged by Ram Charan.

While the prep work for Lucifer remake is on, Chiru will be completing Acharya. On the progress of Acharya, we hear that a major action block and a song sequence have been filmed so far and the filmmakers are happy with the outcome. With Koratala Siva directing Acharya, fans are excited as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddyâ€™s Matinee Entertainment.

