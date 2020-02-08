L&T to open Mindtree in Warangal soon: IT Minister KTR

The Telangana government is keen on attracting investments from the IT sector and extending development to the tier II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam.

Minister of Information Technology KT Rama Rao announced that L&T, a multinational conglomerate will soon be opening a centre of Mindtree in Warangal, a tier II city in Telangana. Mindtree is a global technology consulting service company.

The Minister made this announcement through Twitter after inaugurating the Metro rail line between JBS to MGBS on Friday. L&T had invested in the Hyderabad metro rail project, which is a public-private partnership project.

“After the joyous occasion of opening the JBS-MGBS Metro line, another piece of good news to share. Delighted to announce that L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyam Garu has agreed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s suggestion to open a centre of Mindtree Ltd at Warangal city,” KTR shared.

After the joyous occasion of opening the JBS-MGBS Metro line, another piece of good news to share



Delighted to announce that L&T CEO & MD Sri S. N. Subrahmanyan Garu has agreed to Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu’s suggestion to open a centre of @Mindtree_Ltd at Warangal City — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 7, 2020

It may be recalled that last month, Cyient and Tech Mahindra had opened their centres in Warangal.

After inaugurating Cyient and Tech Mahindra centres, KTR had said, “Setting up of Tech Mahindra in Warangal is merely a beginning for expansion of IT sector into tier-2 cities of Telangana. We are committed and confident enough to expand IT sector in all tier-2 cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Mahbubnagar this year itself."

The office of Cyient in Warangal, currently employs 200 engineers and is planning to hire 600 more locally sourced workers in a phased manner, while Tech Mahindra is likely to provide employment to nearly 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, after opening the new Metro line between JBS to MGBS, Telangana became the second largest metro rail network after Delhi. Presently, the Hyderabad metro covers 69 kilometres.

The newly opened 11-kilometre line from JBS to MGBS will now take Metro commuters just 16 minutes, compared to 45 minutes or more of travel by road.