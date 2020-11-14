LSR student suicide: Telangana Minister KTR to meet Aishwarya Reddy’s family

Aishwarya Reddy, a student of Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi, died by suicide as she could not afford education.

news News

Minister and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he would be visiting the family of Aishwarya Reddy, the student who died by suicide due to her poor financial condition that had become an obstacle in pursuing education further. Responding to journalist Barka Dutt’s tweet seeking the intervention of the minister to aid the family, KTR said, “I’ll personally meet with the family and ensure all support is provided.”

Aishwarya was a BSc (Honours) in Mathematics student from Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in New Delhi. The student with an impressive academic credit score died by suicide on November 2 at her residence in Shadnagar, Hyderabad. In her suicide note, Aishwarya had said that she had become a burden to the family, as they had to spend a lot towards her education. She said that only death was the “right choice”.

Absolutely Barkha. I’ll personally meet with the family and ensure all support is provided https://t.co/HoYFwJIxBv — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 14, 2020

Aishwarya’s parents had pledged their gold and took a loan against their house for her studies. “I cannot live without studies. I have been pondering over this for a long time,” she had written. She concluded the letter by saying, “I am not a good daughter.”

According to her family, Aishwarya required a laptop, a device that has become essential during the pandemic, to take classes online. The family, which was already struggling to meet ends, could not afford it. Aishwarya’s father, Srinivas Reddy, is a mechanic while her mother, Sunitha Reddy is a tailor.

Speaking to TNM, Srinivas Reddy had said, “Our financial condition is too bad. If the Minister comes, we will ask for some government job to sustain ourselves. We don’t need any money. I will be grateful if the government provides me with any job that I am qualified for.”

The death of the student yet again highlighted the deep digital divide brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. This has been depriving education to a large section of students coming from marginalised backgrounds. Students of the LSR have dubbed Aishwarya’s death as an “institutional murder” as the administration failed to address the concerns of the students coming from poor financial backgrounds.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726