LPG gas prices to retail digital rupee: Changes coming into effect from December 1

The Reserve Bank will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e-rupee) in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1.

At the start of every month, some changes will come into effect which will have a direct bearing on the common man. From prospective LPG prices to launch of retail digital rupee and bank holidays for the month of December, here are four things to know:

> LPG prices: The price of a commercial LPG unit was slashed by Rs 115 per unit in November. However, the price of a domestic LPG unit has been unchanged since July, but it is possible that oil marketing companies (OMCs) may reduce prices of domestic cylinders. The current prices of LPG in the four metros are as follows: New Delhi - Rs 1053, Chennai - Rs 1068.50, Mumbai - Rs 1052.50, Kolkata - Rs 1079.

> Digital rupee: The Reserve Bank will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e-rupee) in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1, and later expand it to nine more cities in the initial phase. This follows a month after the RBI had started a pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale segment on November 1. The first phase of retail digital rupee will begin with four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country, the RBI said.

"The e-rupee would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued," the RBI said while announcing operationalisation of Central Bank Digital Currency Retail (e-rupee) Pilot from December 1.

RBI said users will be able to transact with e-rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations.

> Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM card: With a view to enhancing security, PNB has revised the procedure to withdraw money using the bankâ€™s debit card. After inserting the card in the machine, you will now receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. You will need this OTP along with your PIN to withdraw the cash.

> Bank Holidays: According to the Reserve Bank of Indiaâ€™s updated list of holidays for December 2022, there will be a total of 14 non-working days in the month including four Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays. The other days are- December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (banks are closed in Goa); December 5: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 (banks are closed in Gujarat); December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (banks are closed in Meghalaya); December 19: Goa Liberation Day (banks are closed in Goa); December 26: Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong (banks are closed in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya); December 29: Guru Gobind Singh Ji birthday (banks are closed in Chandigarh); December 30: U Kiang Nangbah (banks are closed in Meghalaya); December 31: New Yearâ€™s Eve (banks are closed in Mizoram).