Low-lying areas in south Bengaluru flooded after city sees heavy rains

The southwest monsoon entered Karnataka on June 4 with moderate rains in coastal and south interior regions, the IMD said.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru led to flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas in the southern part of the city on Friday, June 4. Areas like Banashankari, JP Nagar and Puttenahalli were the worst affected by the rains. The city recorded its wettest day in June on June 3, when an average rainfall of 53 mm was recorded in Bengaluru. A day later, on June 4, 45 mm rainfall was recorded here. Residents in 10 houses in JP Nagar had to be shifted to higher ground, due to the rainfall and rising water levels.

The rains in Bengaluru came on the same day the southwest monsoon entered Karnataka, with moderate rains in the state's coastal region. "The monsoon entered Karnataka with moderate rains and gusty winds in coastal areas and south interior parts of the state, a day after it reached Kerala on Thursday. Conditions are favourable for it to advance further into the state," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Though rains were scattered and isolated in the coastal areas, they were widespread in the southern region, especially in and around Bengaluru, which recorded 45mm till late evening. "The monsoon will advance over the next 2-3 days to cover most parts of the state with widespread rains in most parts of coastal, south interior and some parts of north interior regions," said the official.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for the coastal areas, warning of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during the weekend. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga in the state's central areas (Malnad region), and Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagar and Tumakur in the southern region," the official said.

According to the weather bulletin, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and moderate spells of rain, will occur in many parts of the state's southern, central and northern parts on Saturday. "Timely onset of southwest monsoon augurs well for the state, as farmers will be able to take up sowing operations in their fields for the kharif crop and catchment areas will be able to fill reservoirs for drinking water and irrigation purposes," the official added.