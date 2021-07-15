Low-lying areas of Hyderabad inundated due to heavy rains

On July 14, Chegunta in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall of 21 cm in Telangana.

Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad were flooded due to the heavy rain that lashed the city on the evening of Wednesday, July 14. The colonies of Kodandram Nagar and Seesala Basti in Dilsukhnagar; Tapovan Colony, Sai Nagar and Green Park in Saroornagar; and several colonies in Uppal were inundated with rainwater affecting the mobility of residents.

While Uppal received 16 cm of rainfall, Saroornagar received 14 cm of rainfall in the state, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), zonal commissioner of LB Nagar, the corporation received three rain-related complaints from their zone which comprises Kapra Circle, Uppal Circle, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar Circle and Saroornagar Circle.

As per the GHMC grievance report, they received a total of 50 complaints in the last 24 hours, out of which 46 of them have been marked as ‘cleared.’

Due to the adverse weather conditions, the State Disaster Response Force teams have been kept on standby. Residents, in case of any rain-related emergency, have been asked to dial 100 or 040-29555500.

The entire colony was inundated due to heavy rains at Kodandaram Nagar in #HyderabadFloods #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/5rvdWSPaL6 — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) July 15, 2021

Due to torrential rains, at some places storm water is flowing on roads.



CTP staff present and guiding the commuters.

Citizens are requested to exhibit caution and drive slow and safe.#Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/4BUuOVLJgC — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 14, 2021

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall occurred at isolated places in Medak district, and ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall occurred at a few places in Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad districts, and at isolated places in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Chegunta in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall of 21 cm in the state, as per the IMD report issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘heavy rainfall’ warning for Thursday. As per its forecast ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ was very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli , Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Janagaon, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal districts, while ‘heavy rain’ was very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining districts of Telangana.

The IMD said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana. The situation will remain the same for the next two days, IMD predicted.