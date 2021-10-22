Love Story leaked before OTT premiere, cases filed

The Sekhar Kammula directorial starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will release on Aha on October 22 at 6 pm.

Ahead of its digital premiere on Aha at 6 pm on October 22, makers of Love Story urged the public to take a stand against piracy. According to reports, a pirated version of the movie is circulating on various social media platforms and is also being illegally broadcast by certain cable TV operators. The marketing team from Aha said that they have already seized the control rooms of cable operators in Wanaparthy in Telangana and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where the pirated version of the movie was being played for the public.

Speaking to the media, Sekhar Kammula, the director of the movie, said, “Aha is releasing the film today, October 22. We are excited about its release and we hope that people who were not able to watch it in theatres can watch it in their homes. But meanwhile, we are facing a lot of piracy issues. Piracy in any form is bad for the industry, so say no to piracy and encourage the film industry.”

An Aha representative, speaking to the media, said, “The biggest problem we have is piracy and we are fighting against it. Not just Aha, all platforms together. A team has been arranged for digital and cable network distribution. We all have to coexist.”

The representative further added that piracy is leading to a lot of revenue leakage and that they are trying to eradicate it from the distribution side as well as the consumption side by increasing awareness about piracy. Reports say that the movie is circulating on multiple chatting platforms such as Telegram.“Legal action will be taken on those who distribute pirated versions of the movie,” said the Aha representative.

Meanwhile, Chalapathy, from Copyright Safety System (CSS), which is associated with Aha, said, “Cable TV operators and MSOs (multiple system operators) are pirating the movie and telecasting it to the public without any legal rights over the movie. We have also filed cases against local cable operators in Wanaparthy and Guntur, and seized control rooms. In this regard, both the MSOs and cable TV operators would be treated as accused. So, pirated versions should not be telecasted.”

The team has also said that people can report piracy incidents in their area by calling the Aha support system on 6309001111.

