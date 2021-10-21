Love Story to Jai Bhim: South Indian films releasing on OTT soon

Though theatres have opened in many states, new films continue to stream on OTT platforms.

Following the reopening of theatres, a number of big budget films such as the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, among others have opted for theatrical release. On the other hand, several films such as Nani’s Tuck Jagadish have opted for Over-the-Top (OTT) release.

As predicted by many members from the film fraternity, we are witnessing the co-existence of theatres and OTT, with both cinema halls and streaming platforms having new releases lined up. We have put together a list of south Indian movies that are gearing up for OTT release shortly.

Thinkalazhca Nishchayam: Filmmaker Senna Hegde's Malayalam movie Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is all set for its digital premiere on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform SonyLIV, following its screening at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFKK). Starring actors Anagha Narayanan, Aishwarya Suresh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Anuroop P, Arpith Hegde, Manoj K U, Renji Kankol, Sajin Cherukayil, Sunil Surya and Unnimaya Nalappadam in key roles, the film bagged two Kerala State Awards – for the second-best film and best story of the year respectively. Touted to be a family drama, the film reportedly revolves around the story of a dysfunctional family. Set in Kerala’s Kanhangad, the Northern district of Kasaragod, Thinkalazhcha Nishc hayam is produced by Pushkar Films. The story is penned by Senna Hegde himself and the screenplay is by him and Sreeraj Raveendran. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film on SonyLIV.

Watch the trailer of Thinkalazhcha Nishcahayam:

MGR Magan: Starring actors Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, sath yaraj, Mirnalini Ravi, Singam Puli and Saranya Ponvannan among others in pivotal roles, upcoming Tamil rural drama MGR Magan is gearing up for direct-OTT-release on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. The movie is written and directed by popular filmmaker Ponram. Sharing the announcement with fans, Mrinalini Ravi wrote: “Could not have asked for a better Diwali 2021 #MGRMAGANonHotstar # ENEMYintheatres # MGRMaganOnHotstar streaming from 4th Nov only on @disneyplushotstar # DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.” The film was initially slated for theatrical release but was postponed in view of the pandemic.

Jai Bhim: Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim is also gearing up for OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is set to release on November 2, ahead of Deepavali. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also stars actors Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by actor-producers Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the film is part of a four-film deal signed between Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D and Amazon Prime Video. Suriya will be seen as a lawyer for the first time. Co-produced by Rajsekar Pandian, the film will also stream in Telugu.

Watch the teaser of Jai Bhim here:

Rathnan Prapancha: Starring actors Dhananjaya along with Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in important roles, Kannada movie Rathnan Prapancha will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 22. The Rohit Padaki directorial is touted to be a travel comedy drama.

Watch the trailer of Rathnan Prapancha here:

Love Story: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu romantic drama Love Story, which garnered critical acclaim following its theatrical release, will be streaming on OTT platform Aha on October 22 at 6 pm. Helmed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film hit the big screens on September 24. The film revolves around the story of Revanth and Mounica, who are neighbours living in Hyderabad and happen to hail from the same town of Armoor. Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) is struggling to make his mark as a Zumba instructor, while Mounica (Sai Pallavi), an engineering graduate, is trying to break free from societal barriers. The duo’s common love for dance unites them and they end up falling in love with each other, as per the trailer.

Watch the trailer of Love Story here:

Other films such as Tovino Thomas’s Minnal Murali as well as Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham are also slated to release on OTT platforms this December.