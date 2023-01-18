Love Shaadi Drama: Disney+Hotstar to stream Hansikaâ€™s wedding video

The actor got married to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in December last year.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Hansikaâ€™s wedding video will be exclusively streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar. The special video has been titled Love Shaadi Drama. The release date of this exclusive video, which is part of Hotstar Specials, is yet to be announced.

Making the announcement, actor Hansika released a quirky promotional video on her social media accounts on Wednesday, January 18.

The actor got married to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in December last year. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, Hansika and Sohael were friends for a while, and as business partners worked together on several events in the past.

The actor announced her engagement in November last year through an Instagram photo where Sohael made a romantic proposal in Paris against the Eiffel Tower.

Hansika is meanwhile working in two Tamil filmsâ€“ Kantari and Guardian. While Kantari is slated to release in March, the team of Guardian are yet to make an official announcement. Hansika was last seen in Maha, which had actor Simbu in a small role. The film failed at the box office.

She has done a Tamil web series MY3, in which she appears in the role of a robot. The series is directed by M Rajesh and features Mugen Rao, Shanthnoo, Janani Iyer, Ashna Zaveri and others. The series, which will be released on Disney +Hotstar, was announced in April last year.

Hansika is also reportedly doing a series called Partner and My Name is Shruthi.

Earlier, another OTT platform, Netflix, had also acquired the rights to stream actor Nayantaraâ€™s wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The OTT platform even released a promotional video of the same, but there has been no update on that front since. The documentary is directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.