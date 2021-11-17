'Love for Jai Bhim overwhelming': Suriya thanks people for support amid threats

People from several quarters have come out in support of the actor after the PMK took offense to the film.

Actor Suriya thanked people for the love for Jai Bhim, which comes amidst the row surrounding the film. The film has received largely positive reviews, and Suriya too has received people’s support amid the threats the actor has received.

“Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us,” Suriya tweeted on Wednesday, November 17.

The actor’s house in T Nagar in Chennai was given police protection on Tuesday, November 16, after Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Mayiladuthurai district secretary Panneerselvam announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who would attack the actor when he visits the district.

The PMK had taken offence to the portrayal of the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim, which they alleged was “insulting”. On Sunday, November 14, a group of PMK workers forced a theatre in Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu to stop the screening a Suriya film, Vel. The group, led by Panneerselvam, also submitted a petition to Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police demanding action against Suriya. The Vanniyar Sangam has also sent a legal notice to makers of the movie, alleging that the film tarnished the reputation of the Vanniyar community and sought an unconditional apology from them.

The film, though based on a true incident of custodial torture and death of a tribal man in 1995 in Tamil Nadu, contains elements of fiction. The film is based on the story of Senggeni, a tribal woman on a quest to save her husband Rajakannu, who was arrested on false charges. She takes the help of Advocate Chandru, the character played by Suriya, and the film tracks Chandru’s journey to fight injustice.

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce asked PMK leader and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss to refrain from criticising the actor over the film, pointing out that Suriya had acceded to his request for removal of a symbol from the Tamil film that was recently released on an OTT platform. The Tamil Film Active Producers Association also came out in support of the actor.

The South Indian Film Chamber pointed out that Suriya, who did not have any political, caste or religious affiliations, was a socially responsible philanthropist and an advocate for equality in education. Prasad urged Ramadoss not to criticise the actor in view of this.

When the actor was being attacked, #WeStandWithSuriya also became a trending hashtag on social media.

