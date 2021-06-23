Lotus-shaped design for Shivamogga airport leads to political controversy in Karnataka

Congress leaders have said that the lotus-shaped terminal design resembles the BJP’s election symbol, and demand that it be shelved.

The design of Shivamogga’s proposed airport has led to a political war between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka. On June 12, the state Public Works Department (PWD) had reportedly shown the 3-D blueprint of the design for the terminal building of the airport to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The design resembles a lotus. A video of the proposed design has been circulated, and has led to the Congress demanding that since lotus is the election symbol of the BJP, the project should be shelved.

“Shivamogga is where the CM hails from and the airport project has been planned for sometime now. It has taken us by surprise that the structure resembles a lotus,” Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said. “Since it resembles the election symbol of BJP, I urge the state and the Union government to shelve the project,” he demanded. He added that if the state government goes ahead with the design, the BJP must forfeit the symbol. Congress MLA NA Harris alleged that the BJP plans to give publicity to their election symbol using public money, and urged the BJP government to change the design.

But the BJP defended the design, saying there is nothing wrong with it as lotus is also the national flower of India. “Congress has objections to everything that has to do with national pride. They want to name 443 universities in the name of the Gandhis. Lotus is our national flower, it is our pride. What is the problem? We should congratulate the architect,” BJP spokesperson Mohan Krishna said.

On June 15, Yediyurappa visited the construction site of the Shivamogga airport and said that it will most likely be operational in one year. Currently, construction of 1.7 km of the runway has been completed. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 384 crore and the airport is expected to be one of the biggest in the state.