Lost a valuable item? Here’s how to file e-complaint with Karnataka police

The E-Lost app was introduced by the Karnataka police to ease the process of filing reports of missing documents for insurance, obtaining duplicates etc.

news E-lost app

The Karnataka police have introduced a digital alternative for those looking to file complaints with the police for lost or missing items or documents. With the E-Lost app, citizens can eliminate the need for frequent trips to police stations to report missing items. Praveen Sood, Director-General of Police (Karnataka), shared an instructional video on social media regarding the app and how to use it. "Need a police report for getting a duplicate/ insurance etc for an item that is lost/ misplaced (not stolen); No need to visit a police station. You can file a report to that effect on our E-lost App and get an automated digitally signed acknowledgment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Providing the link to download the app, which enables people to provide details of the lost items and file a complaint online, Bengaluru police tweeted, "Losing a belonging can be unsettling. We’ve made it easier for you to report a complaint when you do."

E-Lost App of Karnataka police facilitates getting police report for LOST items online. This is for getting duplicate or insurance etc. Not applicable when these items are stolen or robbed for which a regular FIR is required. How to do it pic.twitter.com/7sEv6Pw5bv — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) December 4, 2022

How to file a complaint on E-lost app:

> Download and open the E-Lost app on your phone

> Click on the “register lost article” option

> Fill in your personal details

> Upload the photo and other details of the lost article including place of the event, time, etc., and click submit.

> Once the complaint is registered, a legally valid acknowledgement will be available to download as a PDF file instantly.

The E-lost app was first introduced by Karnataka police in 2017 to ease the process of filing reports of missing documents.