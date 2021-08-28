‘Lord Murugan’s love for poets fascinated me’: Author Kala on her book ‘Mahasena’

Kala Krishnan, who is also a professor at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, in an interview with TNM shares that Carnatic music and other devotional songs influenced her writing.

Features Interview

“The character of Murugan is intriguing, however, what fascinated me more was his love for poets, scholars,” says Bengaluru-based author Kala Krishnan whose book Mahasena was published in July. The book—which is the first instalment of her trilogy—is a mythological tale about the south Indian deity Lord Murugan. Kala observed that she had heard about different legends based on the deity and different traits attributed to him as God of Love, an angry God or one who valued language, which she found fascinating. “Focusing on all the myths in one book would not have been possible and thus I decided to divide it into a trilogy. The books follow a chronological plot line; I have conceptualised the overarching story and the details are yet to be conceptualised for the two other instalments,” the author adds when questioned about the further instalments. The books will be titled after his two wives Deviyanai (Devasena) and Valli, she said.

Apart from the trilogy dedicated to the deity, Kala, has written two collections of poems based on Lord Murugan named He Is Honey, Salt and the Most Perfect Grammar and Offer Him All Things Charred, Burned and Cindered. The author, who is also a professor and teaches creative writing at Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College, says that she happened to write a poem during a class one day and later continued writing poems, which finally took the shape of two collections. After her second collection was published in 2019, she conceptualised the novels.

“During 2019 after my second collection of poems were published, I spoke to my editors who liked the idea of writing the prose. I had to send the first instalment sometime in April 2020. However, amidst the pandemic, I found it very difficult to pay attention to the writing due to which the deadlines were pushed back,” she says.

However, the book she adds took a lot of time to be edited. “While writing, I did not encounter many problems. I had focused too much on the minute details—as I do with my poems—and not thought of the novel as a whole, my editor pointed out. To rework on that took me a little while,” she said.



The book Mahasena written by Kala Krishnan (Instagram: Kala Krishnan)

When quizzed about the authors or literature that influenced her, Kala notes that she felt gravitated towards early Tamil poetry, loosely termed Sangam literature and Bhakti (devotional) poetry. The importance placed on nature in the literature, she said, was beguiling for her. Kala, who also teaches a course on Introduction to Indian Literature, said that she began reading Sangam literature more after she began teaching the course nearly 15 years ago.

“My Tamil is weak,” she says, adding, “but I am trying to learn the language to understand the music in the Sangam literature better. My extensive reading of Sangam literature, which was written in Tamil, originally began after I started teaching the course since I also had to prepare before teaching. The attention to nature in Sangam literature has affected me a great deal.”

The author also opined that Carnatic music and other devotional songs that she heard influences her writing. “Whether my choice of music influences my writing or vis-à-vis, there’s indeed a correlation between the two.”

Although Kala’s poems were first published in the late 2010s, she started writing poems in the late 80s when she was an adolescent. “I wrote better poems that could be published only recently,” the author quips. “It was during my summer break when I was 15 that I was first initiated into writing poems at a summer camp I was attending. Since then, I started writing poems emulating the styles of other poets. While doing so, I struggled with reworking the poems as I could not hear myself in the poems I wrote. Only when I began hearing my voice in my poems, I found it easier to work on the details,” the author explains.

Kala is presently focused on the trilogy. She may go back to writing poems once done, but adds that she would like to take a break though. “At the moment, I am focusing on completing the trilogy, I am hoping to write poems once I am done. I haven't written many. I don't have concrete future plans, I am unsure about writing. I do want to take a break though,” she concludes.