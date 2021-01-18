From Lord Krishna to army officer: Roles that endeared NTR to the masses

NTR died this day in 1996 due to a heart attack.

January 18 marks the death anniversary of legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, more popularly known as NTR. Not only did he make a mark in Tollywood through popular roles, he shaped politics as well with his populist schemes. A charismatic Chief Minister, he served united Andhra Pradesh for three terms in the 1980s and 1990s. NTR breathed his last in 1996 after suffering from a heart attack.

In his acting career, NTR was well-known for his roles in mythological and sociological films alike. His charming smile, pleasing performance and just his screen presence attracted the audiences to theatres. There was a period during which Telugu households used to have his poster at home in place of pictures of deities.

Here is a list of his prominent roles:

Krishna and Rama: NTR was one of the most preferred faces in Tollywood to play the role of Gods Krishna and Rama. His first role as Lord Krishna in the 1957 movie Mayabazar proved to be a big hit. Thereafter the saga continued and he played Krishna in movies such as Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Daana Veera Soora Karna and essayed the role of Lord Rama in movies such as Lava Kusa, Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham, among others.

Ravana: The actor has also portrayed Ravana, who is considered the antagonist in the epic Ramayana. The actor played the role with ease, his depiction of the angry Ravana winning him critical acclaim. NTR also played Ravana in movies such as Bhookailas and Seetha Rama Kalyanam.

Karna and Duryodhana: In the movie Daana Veera Soora Karna NTR played a triple role, essaying the roles of Karna and Duryodhana too apart from playing Krishna. Several scenes and dialogues from the 1977 movie are extremely popular till date. The scene where NTR as Duryodhana gets fooled in the Mayasabha is a testament to his acting. NTR had also directed the movie himself.

Veerabrahmendra Swami: In Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra, which released in 1984, NTR played the role of Veerabrahmendra Swami, a saint from a lower caste who predicts the future of the world. NTR himself played other roles in the movie too, including the lead and four other significant characters.

Major Chandrakanth: NTR played the titular role in this 1993 movie, whose story revolves around a retired army man who fights against the corrupt practices in society after he comes back from the army. The movie became popular because of NTRâ€™s compelling dialogue delivery. The movie was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and also starred Mohan Babu in a lead role.

Romantic hero: Apart from mythological movies, NTR was also close to the masses as a romantic and dynamic hero. His chemistry with his co-actors, Savithri, Sridevi, Jayapradha, Jayasudha and other heroines of that time, was remarkable. Some of his roles in movies such as Adavi Ramudu, Yamagola, Vetagaadu, Gaja Donga are very popular.

