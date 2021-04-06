‘Lord Ayyappa and all gods with LDF govt’, Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress leaders were quick to react to Pinarayi’s comment.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Lord Ayyappa and all other gods are with the Left Democratic Front because the LDF government gave importance to people and protected them. The Chief Minister who cast his vote at the RC Amala school in Dharmadam constituency at the Kannur district of Kerala was asked to respond to a comment made by Sukumaran Nair, the chief of the Nair Service Society that Ayyappa’s anger would be upon LDF.

“There is no way he (Sukumaran Nair) will say that because he is an Ayyappa devotee. Ayyappa and all the other gods and even the gods of those following other faiths are with this government (LDF). Because this government is protecting the people. All the gods are with those who do good for the people. That is what you need to see,” Pinarayi told the media in Dharmadam after casting his vote.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the LDF will win.

"People's strength will be proved in this election. They have not taken in face value all that's been done to create a misunderstanding. All fake allegations will be rejected by the people, like in the local body polls. From 2016 onwards, what all work the Ldf govt has done - development or facing the great disasters people were with the govt. People have always been with the government. No doubt, people will present a historic win to the government,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Congress leaders were quick to react to Pinarayi’s comment. "How much ever the Chief Minister calls out to Lord Ayyappa, there is no hope,” said V Muraleedharan, Congress MP and candidate from Nemom. Oommen Chandy said that the Supreme Court’s decision was due to the LDF government. “The CM’s comments are because he fears people, but no one will believe him,” Oommen Chandy said.

One of the main discussions during the Kerala election has been how the government dealt with the Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court that allowed women in menstruating ages to enter the temple. Both the UDF and NDA had made it one of their main agendas accusing the LDF of hurting sentiments of Ayyappa devotees.





