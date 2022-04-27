Looking for an affordable flagship? Hereâ€™s a list of smartphones under Rs 50K

Affordable flagships describe devices that donâ€™t just challenge flagship smartphones but deliver a flagship-class experience at a somewhat affordable price point.

Atom Smartphones

We donâ€™t hear the phrase flagship killer or flagship challenger much in 2022. Most brands prefer to use â€˜affordable flagshipsâ€™ to describe devices that donâ€™t just challenge flagship smartphones but deliver a flagship-class experience at a somewhat affordable price point. That threshold is Rs 50,000. If youâ€™re in the market for a smartphone thatâ€™s future proof, has a solid camera and one that you can flaunt at a meeting or a nightclub, youâ€™ll be spoilt for choice:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Samsung has two compelling options at this price point including the Galaxy S21 FE. The A73 5G, that sits on top of the heap in Samsungâ€™s A series has our vote. The design language borders on minimalist chic, the device feels light in your hand despite a robust 5000 mAh battery. But itâ€™s the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh and the quad rear cam (headlined by a 108MP lens with OIS) that put it in our list. (Rs 41,999 onwards)

Apple iPhone 11: Looking for an affordable iPhone under Rs 50K? This oneâ€™s a tough decision. We like the iPhone 12 mini with its solid camera and diminutive form factor. If youâ€™re not a power user, then the average battery life might just work for you. Thereâ€™s also the iPhone SE (2022) with the new A15 bionic chip (that powers the iPhone 13 quartet). If a large screen and a dependable battery are key drivers for you, then the 2019 iPhone 11 still gets our nod with a stellar camera, a 6.1-inch display and buttery smooth performance. (Rs 49,900 onwards)

OnePlus 9RT 5G: Even as we put this round-up together, we have one eye on the upcoming OnePlus 10R thatâ€™s likely to land in the Rs 45,000 to 55,000 price band. The 9RT is the follow-up to the OnePlus 9R and comes in an elegant Hacker Black colour option with a smooth, almost sandstone-type finish. The 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and is available in two hardware options â€“ 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB. Lowlight photography is impressive, this device features a triple cam that includes a 50MP primary lens (Rs 42,999 onwards)

OPPO Reno 7 Pro: One of the best looking phones at this price point. The flat-edge form factor might remind you of the iPhone 12 and 13. OPPO claims that itâ€™s the first phone to use LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) processing. Itâ€™s chiselled with over 1.2 million micro-rasters reminiscent of shooting stars that play out particularly well in the Startrails Blue colour variant. The 6.55-inch display is almost bezel-less (just 1.55 mm) while the device feels light in your hand despite a 4500 mAh battery backed by a 65W fast charger in the box. (Rs 39,999)

Realme GT2 Pro: is riding heavily on its eco-friendly appeal and contemporary design. Designed by renowned Industrial Designer Naoto Fukasawa, Realme claims that this is the worldâ€™s first biopolymer design for a smartphone that is derived from renewable sources like paper pulp. It weighs under 190 gm and is just 8.18 mm thin despite a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that packs an impressive 525 pixels per inch and peaks at 1400 nits of brightness. (Rs 49,999 onwards)

Xiaomi 11T Pro: 0 to 100% in less than 20 minutes. Miâ€™s 120W HyperCharge solution is one of the highlights in the 11T Pro, thatâ€™s propelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes in a choice of three hardware configurations (including the top-end 12GB/256GB variant). HD Content from platforms like Netflix play out well on the 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support. The 11T Pro combines a 108MP primary lens with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro cam. (Rs 39,999 onwards)

Views expressed by the author are personal