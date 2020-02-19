Look who is on the sets of 'Virata Parvam'

The film, directed by Venu Ugugula, has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

A few weeks ago it was reported that Virata Parvam is progressing well with the shooting happening in a forest in Kerala. The film, directed by Venu Ugugula, has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. And now we have the news that Nandita Das has joined the sets.

The veteran actor confirmed the news with the tweet, “Now on the sets of Virata Parvam with @venuudugulafilm the director and @dancinemaniac the DOP. Despite the stress of speaking Telegu, being on set is always a pleasure!” She also posted some pictures from the sets.

Now on the sets of Virata Parvam with @venuudugulafilm the director and @dancinemaniac the DOP. Despite the stress of speaking Telegu, being on set is always a pleasure! pic.twitter.com/rZmqbeAfrj — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) February 18, 2020

Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in the film.

Touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics, reports have surfaced that the makers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The technical crew of Virata Parvam also includes Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

The film has Rana Daggubati playing a cop while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a naxalite in love with the cop. According to the buzz doing rounds, Rana will be sporting a lean look as the story demands, say sources.

It may be noted here that Nandita Das was last seen in the Bollywood movie Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?, a crime drama film written, co-produced and directed by Soumitra Ranade. The film was premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival and was released theatrically in India on April 12 last year. Besides Nandita, the film’s cast also included Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, Victor Banerjee, Kishor Kadam and Omkar Das Manikpuri. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? was inspired by the 1980 classic of the same title.

(Content provided by Digital Native)